Jackson Middle School students bring warmth to children in need

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Operation We’ve Got You Covered was a success for the seventh grade class at Jackson middle school. 99 handmade blankets were donated to North Star Child Advocacy Center to help give the kids comfort.

“We did it because we thought it could help bring them comfort when they have to talk [in interviews],” said Colin Frye.

This project is an annual philanthropy project that Ms. George’s seventh grade classes.

“I asked them if they wanted to do it this year and they said yes, they chose North Star,” said George. “I think it’s nice and kind to do it every year. It really gives them comfort and it lets them know that people care,” said Frye and Avery Cornecelli.

When asked if they hope to continue doing work like this for their community both students agreed that doing this for any grade would be beneficial.

“I want to do this every year from now on I think every single grade should be able to do this. I think they should carry it on to 8th grade and make the 6th grade do it as well to get the experience of helping people,” Frye and Cornecelli said.

The amount of blankets has increased from last year to this year by almost 30. More blankets means more kids with warmth and comfort for the year.

