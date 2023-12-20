Man charged after stealing over $1.3K worth of clothing, trading cards from Target

By Frank Egan
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:03 PM EST
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was charged after stealing $1,321.20 worth of clothing and trading cards from a Target in Granville, West Virginia.

On Monday, December 18, 2023, Granville man Andrew Sutherland entered a Target store with a shopping cart.

Police say he filled his shopping cart with $1,321.20 worth of clothing and trading cards before moving toward the exit.

According to the criminal complaint, a Target employee saw Sutherland pass all last points of sale, wait by the exit a moment, and pushed his cart out the front doors without paying.

Police say the employee attempted to detain him, but her ignored her and fled to his car before being stopped by police.

The merchandise was recovered.

