Mild, clear conditions for the rest of the week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be much nicer than yesterday, with warmer, sunnier conditions in our region. As for what the holiday weekend will be like, find out in the video above!

After several inches of snow and cold temperatures settled in between Monday afternoon and yesterday, today will be much nicer, as a high-pressure system will bring dry, stable air across the eastern US, resulting in sunny skies with scattered clouds, light winds, and highs in the 40s, which are around average for this time of year. Temperatures will dip below freezing tonight, leading to a small chance of black ice on roads that are not well treated. Then tomorrow afternoon, we’re back in the low-to-mid-40s, with mostly cloudy skies.

Friday will also be mild and clear, with highs in the upper-40s and mostly cloudy skies. Then a weak disturbance will bring a slight chance of rain on Saturday, but other than that, the holiday weekend appears to be warm and clear, with highs in the mid-to-upper-50s by Sunday. Christmas Day itself will be the warmest day of the holiday weekend, with highs in the upper-50s. So go enjoy the nice weather this holiday season. After Christmas, however, a low-pressure system will lift moisture into West Virginia, resulting in rain showers towards the middle of next week. So we’ll be back to needing an umbrella throughout the last week of 2023. In short, today through the holiday weekend will be mild and clear, and it’s not until after Christmas that rain chances return.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Sunny skies. High: 45.

Tonight: Clear skies. Low: 22.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies. High: 47.

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies. High: 53.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.