Mother, grandmother charged after 18-month-old overdoses on fentanyl

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A mother and a grandmother face child neglect charges after an 18-month-old girl overdosed on fentanyl inside a home at Fraziers Bottom.

According to the criminal complaint from Putnam County Magistrate Court, Kimberly Dawn Chapman, 53, and her daughter, Kristina Chapman, 27, both of Fraziers Bottom, are charged with child neglect causing substantial risk of death or serious injury.

Investigators say on Dec. 14, a Putnam County EMS crews responded to the 5100 block of Poindexter Road for an 18-month-old unconscious girl.

The infant was taken to CAMC Teays Valley Hospital for treatment, and she was revived with Narcan, according to the complaint.

Investigators said they found various drugs and paraphernalia in the home, and Kimberly Dawn Chapman admitted to snorting meth earlier in the day.

The child’s mother told investigators she didn’t know how the child got ahold of fentanyl.

Both women were taken to the Western Regional Jail where their bond is $75,000 bond each.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.