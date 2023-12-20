Naomi June Milkovich, 90, of Fairmont, joined her heavenly home on December 17, 2023. She was born on December 22, 1932, in Clarksburg, WV, the daughter of the late Wayne C Smith and Beulah C. (Riddle) Smith. She was preceded in death by her husband Steve Milkovich in 2018. June will be remembered as a loving and dedicated wife who wholeheartedly cherished her family. She was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ and a devoted member of Everlasting Covenant Church in Fairmont. She was employed by Westinghouse Electric Corporation for several years and she loved spending time with her family. Our mother and grandmother (Mammy) prayed, shared and praised the Lord until her very last breath. Her faith was unshakeable and one to be inspired by. She laid an impeccable Godly foundation in our family that we are honored by and so thankful for. Matthew 25:21, His Lord said to him, ‘Well done, good and faithful servant; you were faithful over few things, I will make you ruler over many things. Enter into the joy of your Lord.’ June is the mother of Steve Milkovich Jr., of Bruceton Mills; Diane Nuzum, and her husband David W., of Shinnston, Rick Milkovich and his wife Cassandra, of Fairmont. June is survived by grandchildren Alissa J Cook, of Shinnston., Mason Milkovich and Kylee Morgan of Fairmont, Brock Milkovich of Fairmont; and great-grandchildren Richie Cook of Worthington; Kaylea Cook of Shinnston and Maezee Jo of Fairmont. The Milkovich Family would like to thank Betty Amos, Dottie Carpenter, Melanie Ward and Kim Osborne for their stellar and compassionate care for June during her illness. In keeping with her wishes there will be a private family Celebration of Life service at Everlasting Covenant Church on a future date. Condolences and memories can be shared with the family at www.carpenterandford.com

