No charges filed yet in fatal Lincoln County shooting

32-year-old Terry Holstein died after being shot four times, according to troopers.
By Alyssa Hannahs and Andrew Colegrove
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:53 AM EST|Updated: 24 hours ago
UPDATE 12/20/23 @ 3:50 p.m.

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man injured in a shooting on Wednesday morning has died after being flown to the hospital.

According to West Virginia State Police, Terry Holstein, of Lincoln County, had gunshot wounds to the right and left arm, right leg, and abdomen.

After troopers arrived at the scene in the 1700 block of Midway Road in Sumerco after receiving a 911 call around 9 a.m., they found Holstein wounded outside his parked car partially on the shoulder of the road and partially in a yard.

Holstein died later Wednesday.

The person detained at the scene has been released, troopers say.

According to investigators, the man detained at the scene called 911 to report the shooting.

“He was very cooperative from the start,” Cpl. Corey Miller with WVSP said. “He’s been compliant with us the entire time.”

No charges have been filed in this case yet, but troopers say charges could be filed in the future.

They say the two people involved were acquaintances, and the incident was a conflict over a civil dispute.

Cpl. Miller says it’s believed the shooting may have been an act of self-defense.

“That is something that’s being considered right now,” he said. “We’re verifying through the crime scene, the forensics there, as well as any audio/video that we are able to obtain from phones, anything nearby.”

Evidence collected will be presented to the prosecutor.

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews have reported to the scene of a shooting in Lincoln County, according to the Lincoln County Fire Chief.

The incident being investigated happened along Midway Road, according to West Virginia State Police.

Officials report one person was injured and flown to the hospital.

Troopers on scene tell WSAZ.com someone has been detained in connection with the shooting.

Further information has not been released yet.

This is a developing story.

