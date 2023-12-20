Preston County woman charged after passing suspicious package to prisoner in visiting room

By Frank Egan
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PRESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver after police allegedly saw her pass a suspicious package to an inmate in the visiting room of United States Pennitentiary, Hazelton.

On Tuesday, December 19, 2023, Preston police received a complaint from United States Penitentiary (USP), Hazelton, about a controlled substance.

Officials say the USP had footage of a woman named Sakile Fidderman passing a black package to an inmate in their visiting room.

While police spoke to Fidderman, USP staff searched the car she arrived in and found a multi-colored bag with 8 other black packages similar to the one in the video.

Police say when they opened one of these packages, they found several Suboxone strips.

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), Suboxone is a product that uses Buprenorphine to treat Opioid Use Disorder (OUD), and “offers several benefits to those with OUD and to others for whom treatment in an Opioid Treatment Clinic is not appropriate or is less convenient”.

When used correctly, SAMHSA says Buprenorphine has unique pharmacological properties that help:

  • Diminish the effects of physical dependency to opioids, such as withdrawal symptoms and cravings
  • Increase safety in cases of overdose
  • Lower the potential for misuse

Police say Fidderman is being charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver a Schedule III Controlled Substance. She is being held at TVRJ with a bond of $50,000.

