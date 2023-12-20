Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help IDing a person

RANDOLPH, W.Va (WDTV) - In a post on their Facebook page, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying the person in the photos above.

The Sheriff’s Office asks citizens to call them at 304-636-2111, or comment on the post if they recognize the person in the photos or have any information that could be helpful in their investigation.

Police did not specify why the person is being sought after, nor did they clarify whether or not the person is suspected of a crime.

