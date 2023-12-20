Shirley Irene Kozul

Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Shirley Irene Kozul, 88 of Fairmont passed away on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, with her loving husband Edward Kozul by her side. She was born April 11, 1935, the daughter of the late Carl and Pauline (Martin) Drain.

She was a loving wife and homemaker, she worked various jobs in her life but especially enjoyed being a dance instructor.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband Edward and her two nieces Carol Arnett and Diana Shimrak and her husband Donald.

Per her wishes all of Shirley’s services are private.

Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home was honored to assist the Kozul family in their time of need. Condolences and memories can be left for the family at www.carpenterandford.com

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV)

