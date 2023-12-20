Temperatures steadily rise through Christmas; rain showers likely Christmas night

A white Christmas is not in the cards for West Virginia.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Wednesday’s clear skies were a complete turnaround from the cloudiness of Tuesday, and afternoon temperatures improved a bit as well, despite a very cold morning. Temperatures creep to slightly above average for the next few days, and by Christmas Eve, they’ll bump up a little higher. Christmas Day will be the warmest day of the next week, likely breaking 60 degrees in many lowland areas-- this would put 2023 on the top 10 warmest Christmases ever recorded in Clarksburg, with records spanning 101 years. (If you forgot, last Christmas’ high temperature in Clarksburg of 22 degrees landed 2022 at the #4 spot for coldest Christmases!) As for precipitation, there is a small chance for light scattered rain showers Saturday night, but confidence at this time is low. Beyond that, our next sound chance of precipitation comes Christmas night and lasts into Tuesday and Wednesday, and unfortunately for white Christmas lovers, temperatures will be too warm for that precipitation to be anything but rain.

