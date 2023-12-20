White supremacist sentenced for threatening jury, witnesses of Tree of Life trial

WHEELING, W.Va. (WDTV/AP) — A self-proclaimed white supremacist from West Virginia was sentenced on Wednesday for making online threats toward the jury and witnesses at the trial of a man who killed 11 congregants at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

Hardy Carroll Lloyd, 45, of Follansbee, West Virginia, was sentenced to 78 months in prison, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Lloyd threatened jurors and witnesses involved in the recent trial for the Tree of Life shooter, Robert Bowers. Throughout the proceedings, Lloyd made threatening social media posts and website comments, and sent intimidating emails. Lloyd, a self-proclaimed white supremacist, admitted that he engaged in this conduct because of the actual or perceived ties to the Jewish community of the witnesses and the victims of Bowers.

On September 19, 2023, Lloyd entered a guilty plea to obstruction of the due administration of justice.

Bowers was sentenced to death in August after a jury determined that capital punishment was appropriate.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Randolph Bernard and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jarod Douglas prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

