WVSP: Trooper has leg amputated after being shot in the line of duty

MARTINSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials with the West Virginia State Police said a trooper shot in the line of duty on Sunday has had his leg amputated.

According to the WVSP, Troopers A.A. Bean and C.D. Spessert of the Martinsburg Detachment of WVSP were attempting to serve an arrest warrant on 60-year-old Tobias Ganey at approximately 10:50 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17 for battery at a home in Berkeley County.

Troopers Bean and Spessert (WVVA News)

Upon arrival, troopers spoke with Ganey for an extended period of time, but he refused to open the door.

Troopers Bean and Spessert made entry into the home to arrest Ganey, but both troopers were immediately struck by bullets fired by Ganey with his handgun.

The troopers returned fire, and during the exchange of gunfire, Trooper Bean was struck four times and Trooper Spessert once.

Ganey died at the scene.

As of Wednesday, the WVSP said Trooper Spessert is recovering from a gunshot to the side and has been released from the hospital.

While Trooper Bean is also recovering from gunshot wounds to the chest (stopped by ballistic vest), one to the left shoulder and two to the left leg, troopers said he was in critical condition and suffered an amputation of his left leg above the knee.

Officials said Trooper Bean is now doing well and is pushing forward to complete recovery.

The WVSP is continuing to investigate the shooting.

