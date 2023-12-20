WVSP: Trooper has leg amputated after being shot in the line of duty

WVSP Trooper A.A. Bean
WVSP Trooper A.A. Bean(WVSP)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials with the West Virginia State Police said a trooper shot in the line of duty on Sunday has had his leg amputated.

According to the WVSP, Troopers A.A. Bean and C.D. Spessert of the Martinsburg Detachment of WVSP were attempting to serve an arrest warrant on 60-year-old Tobias Ganey at approximately 10:50 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17 for battery at a home in Berkeley County.

Troopers Bean and Spessert
Troopers Bean and Spessert(WVVA News)

Upon arrival, troopers spoke with Ganey for an extended period of time, but he refused to open the door.

Troopers Bean and Spessert made entry into the home to arrest Ganey, but both troopers were immediately struck by bullets fired by Ganey with his handgun.

The troopers returned fire, and during the exchange of gunfire, Trooper Bean was struck four times and Trooper Spessert once.

Ganey died at the scene.

Prior Coverage: WVSP troopers hospitalized after being shot, suspect dead

As of Wednesday, the WVSP said Trooper Spessert is recovering from a gunshot to the side and has been released from the hospital.

While Trooper Bean is also recovering from gunshot wounds to the chest (stopped by ballistic vest), one to the left shoulder and two to the left leg, troopers said he was in critical condition and suffered an amputation of his left leg above the knee.

Officials said Trooper Bean is now doing well and is pushing forward to complete recovery.

The WVSP is continuing to investigate the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neal, Billie Jean Mugshot
Woman charged with Computer Fraud after allegedly hacking Mother’s bank account
Police lights
Taylor County employee, sheriff candidate charged with impersonating an officer
Doddridge County woman charged after pawning stolen rifle
Doddridge County woman charged after pawning stolen rifle
Monongalia County woman charged with fleeing with reckless indifference
Monongalia County woman charged with fleeing with reckless indifference
According to the Harrison County 911 center, there was a multi-vehicle crash on I-79...
Multi-vehicle crash on 1-79 S near Lost Creek

Latest News

Retail liquor stores to be closed on Christmas Day
WVU to launch robotics engineering major
City of Fairmont requests letters of interest for 7th District Council Seat
Doddridge County woman charged after pawning stolen rifle