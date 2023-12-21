4 charged with drug crimes after attempted murder suspect found in Fairmont

MARION, W.Va (WDTV) - While executing a search warrant, police found evidence tying 4 people to the sale of fentanyl in a home in Fairmont.

On Wednesday, December 20, 2023, Marion county Police and U.S. Marshals arrested a man named Tre Tramal Waddy for his alleged connection to a shooting that occurred in Morgantown in June, 2023.

Waddy was found in a home in Fairmont along with 4 other individuals; Chelsi Pope, Cindy Vennis, Deron Yarrell, and Valerie Heaster.

At the time of writing this, no mugshot was available for Chelsi Pope.

When police entered the home, they observed drug paraphernalia ‘in plain view’, court documents say.

Police obtained and then executed a search warrant, and found 3.7 ounces (.23 lbs) of a powdery substance that field tested positive for Fentanyl.

Court documents say 12.9 grams of this powder were individually bagged in such a way that police say is consistent with delivery.

Police say they also found, in various locations throughout the house, additional zip lock type bags, digital scales and calibration weights, over $6,000 in multiple denominations of currency, and 2 9mm Handguns, one of which was confirmed to be stolen.

Police say that all four of them, as well as Waddy himself, were staying in- or had ties to- the home at the time of arrest. Police also said that evidence collected supported that all persons named were involved in and had knowledge of the substance believed to be fentanyl.

All four people are being held at NCRJ with individual bonds of $200,012.

For prior coverage click here.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.