Abnormally warm Christmas Day means precipitation Christmas night will fall as all rain

No white Christmas for West Virginia!
By Kayla Smith
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Clouds have returned to NCWV, but rain is holding off thanks to high pressure remaining in control. By Saturday, a weak disturbance passes over the area, bringing very light and very scattered showers through Sunday morning. Consider Saturday to be a cloudy day featuring a few rain showers, rather than a rainy day. Our next robust chance of rain comes by Christmas night, and that system will continue to hover over us through at least Thursday. As for temperatures, we’ll be on a steady warming trend through Christmas Day; many lowland areas could break 60 degrees on the holiday. Once the rain moves in, we then switch to a cooling trend. By Thursday, temps may be cool enough in the mountains to transition rain to snow. We’ll be keeping our eye on that system to determine if snowfall accumulations could occur.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Jim Justice
Gov. Justice declares extended full-day holidays for public employees
Attempted Murder suspect arrested in Fairmont
Attempted Murder suspect arrested in Fairmont
Woman charged after allegedly attempting to sell meth to feed child
Woman charged after allegedly attempting to sell meth to feed child
Man charged after stealing over $1.3K worth of clothing, trading cards from Target
Man charged after stealing over $1.3K worth of clothing, trading cards from Target
A mammoth tusk was found at the Freedom Mine in North Dakota.
Coal miners discover 7-foot-long mammoth tusk

Latest News

Expected precipitation in our region over the next five days, between today and Monday,...
Temperatures climb as we approach the holidays
next 3 days
Temperatures steadily rise through Christmas; rain showers likely Christmas night
3-Day Planner for Clarksburg between today and Friday, December 22, 2023.
Mild, clear conditions for the rest of the week
next 3 days
Temperatures and sky conditions improve through Christmas