Abnormally warm Christmas Day means precipitation Christmas night will fall as all rain

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Clouds have returned to NCWV, but rain is holding off thanks to high pressure remaining in control. By Saturday, a weak disturbance passes over the area, bringing very light and very scattered showers through Sunday morning. Consider Saturday to be a cloudy day featuring a few rain showers, rather than a rainy day. Our next robust chance of rain comes by Christmas night, and that system will continue to hover over us through at least Thursday. As for temperatures, we’ll be on a steady warming trend through Christmas Day; many lowland areas could break 60 degrees on the holiday. Once the rain moves in, we then switch to a cooling trend. By Thursday, temps may be cool enough in the mountains to transition rain to snow. We’ll be keeping our eye on that system to determine if snowfall accumulations could occur.

