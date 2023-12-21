Blue catfish state record broken for fourth straight year in West Virginia

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The state record for the largest blue catfish by weight has been broken for the fourth consecutive year, Governor Jim Justice and the West Virginia Division of National Resources (WVDNR) announced on Thursday.

On Dec. 8, Michael John Drake, of St. Albans, caught and released a blue catfish weighing 69.45 pounds and measuring 50.51 inches.

Officials said Drake was fishing using cut shad from his fishing boat on the R.C. Byrd Pool of the Ohio River near Gallipolis.

Drake’s record fish was measured by WVDNR hatchery manager Ryan Bosserman.

The previous record blue catfish of 67.22 pounds and 50.70 inches was held by Steven Price.

Prior Coverage: Angler breaks blue catfish state record

Anglers who believe they have caught a potential record-breaking fish should report their catch to the WVDNR for verification. Fish that do not qualify as a state record may still qualify for a trophy citation. For more information, visit wvdnr.gov/fishing/state-records.

