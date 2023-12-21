Governor Justice orders flags be flown at half-staff to honor former Delegate Larry Faircloth

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice has issued a proclamation, ordering all United States and West Virginia flags at the Capitol Complex and all state-owned facilities in Berkeley County be displayed at half-staff from dawn to dusk on Saturday, December 23, 2023, in commemoration of the distinguished life and service of former West Virginia House of Delegates member, Larry Faircloth.

Larry Victor Faircloth was first elected to the West Virginia House of Delegates in 1980 and served on the House Finance and Judicial Committees during his 32-year tenure in the legislature. He retired from the House in 2012.

A Musselman High School and Shepherd College graduate, Faircloth is remembered for his dedicated public service and valuable contributions to the Great State of West Virginia.

Larry Faircloth is remembered throughout the state and abroad as a dedicated public servant.

Read the full proclamation here.

