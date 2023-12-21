Holiday ideas in North Central West Virginia

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -The Christmas weekend will be a major traveling time for many West Virginians, and it will also see thousands of people coming into the state to enjoy what we have to offer.

WDTV spoke with the West Virginia Tourism Department about things people can do over the holidays. Lauren Hough of West Virginia Tourism says the state is a special place.

“It’s just our charming mountain towns. No town in West Virginia has more than 50,000 people who live there. So, we are a state of small towns. Each has a unique character to them,” said West Virginia Tourism Public Relations Manager

The people, specifically in the north-central part of the state, are in for a treat as there are many ways to have fun, like excellent eating options, skiing, sightseeing, and more.

“There are state parks. It’s a colder time of year, but it’s a good time to go out. Get fresh air, hike on trails, and I know there are a couple of opportunities for ice skating; take the kids,” said Hough.

As the holiday season rolls through January, there will be festivities all around the region; West Tourism says there is one place that could be the best attraction of them all.

“You might not think winter would be the best time to go chasing waterfalls, but Valley Falls is so beautiful. It’s in north-central West Virginia, and I would just recommend really going out there and exploring it, getting some fresh air,” said Hough.

