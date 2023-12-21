Man charged with negligent homicide in connection to 2022 hit-and-run

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A man from Boston was charged with Negligent Homicide in connection to a hit-and-run that left one dead in Morgantown in November of 2022.

On November 4, 2022, police found human remains near Grafton road and opened an investigation into the possible homicide, suspecting the victim was hit by a car.

Later that month, police released the identity of the victim, one Micheal Mobley, who is also known as Kimmy Rose, and also the identity of the driver, William T. Bailey of Michigan.

Bailey was charged with Negligent Homicide on November 30, 2022.

On December 20, 2023, Bailey was extradited from Boston, Massachusetts, to Monongalia County for this case, and was then transported to NCRJ.

The next day, on December 21, 2023, Bailey was arraigned by Monongalia County Magistrate Court and was given a $5,000 cash bond. Police say he is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail pending bond or trial.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.