December’s About You Monograms Teacher of the Month: Alicia Hinton

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Alicia Hinton has been selected as December’s About You Monograms Teacher of the Month.

It may be the last day before Christmas vacation for Alicia Hinton and her students at Mylan Park Elementary, and although everyone is excited, that also means students have to take a break from the fun and exciting things happening within her classroom.

Mrs. Hinton is a special educator who works first hand with special needs students.

Hinton has been in the position for 17 years and continues to be a gem within the Monongalia County School District.

“Our goal in the classroom is to be the best adult you can be, so they have to at least give everything their best shot, so they have to try. They have to try their best, and the goal is just that they leave here doing something today that they couldn’t do yesterday.”

Even though her work might requires a little extra time and patience, the lessons and the end result remain the same: Instill good habits in students today to ensure a better future tomorrow.

“We run a typical classroom. We run academics, but we also do a lot of life skills and functional skills. On Thursdays, we do a student run coffee cart, and they learn the skills of money, how to make coffee, how to manage coffee, how to run a business, and then, at the end of the year, they get to go on a field trip. So, we don’t only teach them academics of life, we teach them life skills to become functional adults in the future.”

Preparing for the near future, 2024, can surely be stressful as well as exciting. However, simply just remembering to celebrate every major or minor accomplishment can set the tone for future milestones to come

“I also love when my kids have an ‘aha moment’. So, we’ve been working on the same skill for months, or even weeks, sometimes years. And then they get that moment, and they’re like ‘I really got this.’ So, we celebrate, we dance, we sing. You can frequently find really bad singing in this classroom, but it’s okay because the kids love it, and they think it’s the coolest thing ever.”

While children are amped to see their gifts underneath the Christmas tree, Hinton wanted to make sure her students understood one of the many underlying reasons for the season.

“We just recently finished a project for the blessing boxes within our attendance area. So, our kids collected food, specifically my class collected the food, sorted it and then we filled up six blessing boxes. And the kids really got to experience what Christmas is for, not really the presents. I mean they enjoyed that too, we did the presents, we did the fun. So, just for them to really understand some of those meanings of what other people are going through, and not everyone gets all the fun stuff all of the time.”

