National Signing Day 2023 At University High School

MORGANTOWN W.VA -

Mason McDonald- Signed to The University of South Carolina Lancaster for Baseball

Cythinia Pyatt- Signed to West Liberty for Wresting

Mason Chaney- Signed to West Liberty for Baseball

Brodde Latocha- Signed to West Liberty for Baseball

Riley Anderson- Signed to South East Community College (NE) for Baseball

Gabreille Chico- Signed to Waynesburg University for Track and Field

Levi Boyd- Signed to Waynesburg University for Baseball

