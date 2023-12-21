National Signing Day 2023 At University High School

7 Student Athletes Signed From University High School
By WDTV News Staff and Cameron Murray
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN W.VA -

Mason McDonald- Signed to The University of South Carolina Lancaster for Baseball

Cythinia Pyatt- Signed to West Liberty for Wresting

Mason Chaney- Signed to West Liberty for Baseball

Brodde Latocha- Signed to West Liberty for Baseball

Riley Anderson- Signed to South East Community College (NE) for Baseball

Gabreille Chico- Signed to Waynesburg University for Track and Field

Levi Boyd- Signed to Waynesburg University for Baseball

