National Signing Day 2023 At University High School
7 Student Athletes Signed From University High School
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN W.VA -
Mason McDonald- Signed to The University of South Carolina Lancaster for Baseball
Cythinia Pyatt- Signed to West Liberty for Wresting
Mason Chaney- Signed to West Liberty for Baseball
Brodde Latocha- Signed to West Liberty for Baseball
Riley Anderson- Signed to South East Community College (NE) for Baseball
Gabreille Chico- Signed to Waynesburg University for Track and Field
Levi Boyd- Signed to Waynesburg University for Baseball
