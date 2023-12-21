Navigating the holidays through memory loss

The holidays are meant to be a joyous time, but for many it’s more complicated than that.
The holidays are meant to be a joyous time, but for many it’s more complicated than that.(wndu)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The holidays are meant to be a joyous time, but for many it’s more complicated than that.

For the loved ones of people diagnosed with Dementia or Alzheimer’s, the holidays often present unique challenges.

“The holidays bring on so many things. They bring on paranoia, they bring on behavioral changes. Too much family around can be very overwhelming for someone with Alzheimer’s that then those behaviors manifest into anger. What a lot of families have trouble doing is celebrating the holidays in a new way maybe a smaller way - maybe with things that make your loved on comfortable rather than traveling - do you want to stay at home?” said MaryPat Hanson.

Hanson was a caregiver for her mother. She said the holidays are often the time people realize there’s something going on with a parent.

“During the holidays, if you haven’t been around a parent, you may notice things that might bring you pause,” said Hanson.

Hanson said she utilized many resources like support groups and the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 helpline.

“The Alzheimer’s Association has that service 24/7, and I will tell you that I used them in the middle of the night, in the early evening because you really just don’t know when something’s going to happen,” Hanson said.

Hanson said her mom wandered in the middle of a February night.

“We were fortunate that a woman let her into her home, and I called the 800 number several times that week as we were then trying to figure out how to move forward from my mother living independently to not being able to live independently.”

To utilize resources through the Alzheimer’s Association, you can learn more about the organization on its website.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Jim Justice
Gov. Justice declares extended full-day holidays for public employees
Police: guns, narcotics, and stolen UTV found in Halloween home check
Police: guns, narcotics, and stolen UTV found in Halloween home check
Man charged after stealing over $1.3K worth of clothing, trading cards from Target
Man charged after stealing over $1.3K worth of clothing, trading cards from Target
On Dec. 8, Michael John Drake, of St. Albans, caught and released a blue catfish weighing...
Blue catfish state record broken for fourth straight year in West Virginia
Attempted Murder suspect arrested in Fairmont
Attempted Murder suspect arrested in Fairmont

Latest News

Ophthamologists suggest not using contact lenses during coronavirus pandemic
List of Local Restaurants Serving Children Due to School Cancellations
For the first time in nearly 20 years, a new subtype of the human immunodeficiency virus, the...
Researchers identify new strain of HIV
Any individual can get their flu shot many different places including most pharmacies like...
Those with Diabetes are at greater risk for the flu and flu complications
Birmingham healthcare workers are looking beyond opioids to help veterans recover. (Source: WBRC)
Birmingham veterans healthcare workers pitch their efforts to ditch opioids in DC