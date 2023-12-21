North Central WV Airport makes revenue from parking fees

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In July, 2022, the North Central West Virginia Airport began charging for parking to address issues and create a new revenue stream.

During the November meeting of the Benedum Airport Authority, the airport’s governing body, Director Rick Rock released the numbers on the revenues produced in the first quarter of the 2023-24 fiscal year.

“We have $92,772 to date,” said Rock. “The numbers are looking to again be solid.”

As one may have expected, the biggest month of the fiscal year was July – the peak summer month when the airport’s destination flights are heavily used. The airport made $38,928 during the month at the lot.

“Along with getting a handle on parking, the additional revenue source helps out doing things we need to do,” said Rock. “That money can assist in helping to take care of our staff and provide financial assistance on some of the projects.”

The projection for the entire year is $250,000.

“That’s not a bad chunk of change,” said Rock.

The parking issue grew as destination flights increased and cars stayed longer at the parking facility. Many, for years, had used the airport as a “park and go” and airport officials would also find large local groups flying to destinations all coming to the airport in separate vehicles as opposed to carpooling, which created issues.

“Those issues are reduced significantly,” Rock said. “We’re still roughly at the same number because most people realize the $5 a day charge is reasonable.”

Airport Authority President and Harrison County Commissioner David Hinkle has long been a proponent of the parking. However, he did have a problem with the numbers.

“Every time I look at (the parking lot revenue), I just shake my head,” said Hinkle. “I wish we would have done it five years sooner.”

For prior coverage of this story, click here.

