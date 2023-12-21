Police: guns, narcotics, and stolen UTV found in Halloween home check

UPSHUR, W.Va (WDTV) - Police found multiple guns, a stolen UTV, and narcotics in an Upshur County home during a home check on Halloween night, 2023.

Upshur County Sheriff’s Department and Federal Parole performed a home check in Buckhannon on October 31, 2023.

Multiple people were in the home at the time, including local man Robert Beam Jr., who had been previously convicted of Wanton Endangerment involving a firearm, which is a felony.

Police found a .22 Long Rifle on the hood of a car parked outside of the home as well as several other guns inside, along with drug paraphernalia and digital scales with white powdery residue throughout the home.

Behind the house, police found a stolen side-by-side, a Utility Task Vehicle, with a .380 handgun, a coat, and a Heavyweight Vape inside.

Police say another man in the house admitted to buying drugs from Beam, which police found in the form of used red stamps in a drawer in the living room along with a pistol and drug paraphernalia.

Police say Beam was in possession of or at least had access to around five firearms, the stolen side-by-side, multiple rounds of ammunition, and the white substance found on the scales which police believe is heroin or methamphetamine.

Robert Beam Jr. is being held at TVRJ on a bond of $60,000.

