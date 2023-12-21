Temperatures climb as we approach the holidays

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will continue the trend of mild, clear conditions that started yesterday, and the trend will continue into the holiday weekend. Find out when precipitation chances will return in the video above!

A high-pressure system will continue bringing dry, stable air across the eastern US this afternoon, which means while clouds will build from the west, resulting in cloudy skies, temperatures will still be in the 40s, with light winds. Overnight, skies will be cloudy, and the clouds may trap some daytime heating and therefore keep lows in the upper-20s to low-30s. Still, don’t be surprised if you see frost on your car. Then tomorrow afternoon will end the work week with cloudy skies, light winds and highs in the low-50s in the lowlands and upper-40s in the mountain cities.

A weak disturbance may bring a few isolated showers on Saturday and Sunday, but little rain is expected from these showers. Besides that, skies will be cloudy, and with temperatures in the mid-50s, the weekend will feel pretty nice. Christmas day itself will be the warmest day of the holiday weekend, with highs in the upper-50s to low-60s. So Christmas day will be nice. Then between Christmas night and Tuesday night, a low-pressure system that started off the California coast this week will bring rain showers into West Virginia, resulting in soggy conditions. Most of the rain is gone by Wednesday morning, but a few rain showers will linger for the rest of the week. Models suggest that cool air from the north will settle in next week as well, which means a few rain and snow showers in the mountain counties are possible during the middle of next week. All the while, temperatures will be in the 40s by the end of next week. In short, the holiday season will be mild and clear, and rain chances will return in the last week of 2023.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Partly cloudy skies. High: 50.

Tonight: Overcast skies. Low: 27.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. High: 54.

Saturday: Overcast skies, with a slight chance of an isolated shower. South-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 52.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.