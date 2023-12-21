West Virginia PSC approves investment from Mountaineer Gas

Mountaineer Gas
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Public Service Commission (PSC) announced in a press release that State regulators approved a joint stipulation agreement to fund Mountaineer Gas Company’s proposal to invest $67 million in construction upgrades and improvements in 2024.

The PSC says the approval of the agreement allows the company to increase rates by $9.6 million, or slightly less than what it asked for in its filing on July 31. The new rates are effective January 1, 2024.

The decision means the average monthly user will see a 1.96 percent increase in rates, or $1.93 more a month. Commercial users will pay $5.26 more per month.

The agreement was negotiated between the company, Commission legal staff and the Consumer Advocate Division of the PSC.

The company told the Commission this application is part of a five-year, $383 million plan for “infrastructure replacement, system upgrades and expansion projects.”

“A joint stipulation is a recommendation by the stipulating parties as to what they regard to be a reasonable settlement of the issues, for consideration by the Commission,” the PSC noted.

More information about this case can be found on the Commission website: www.psc.state.wv.us by referencing Case No. 23-0654-G-390P

