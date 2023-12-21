WVU experts provide activities to keep students learning over break

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - With winter break coming soon, WVU experts have provided some ideas for scientific and educationally enriching activities to keep students’ minds active during the break.

Jennifer Robertson-Honecker, WVU Extension STEM specialist and associate professor, and Kerry Gabbert, WVU Extension Family Nutrition Program assistant professor, offer tips for fun activities to keep youths learning and active over the holiday break.

“The STEMCARE webpage on the WVU Extension website contains many fun and educational STEM-related activities for classrooms, camps and kitchen tables. Each of the 14 activities has instructions, a step-by-step video, official lesson plans and most activities use materials you already have at home.

“One activity that is particularly appropriate for the holiday season is our DIY flashlight activity , which is a great introduction to how LED tree lights work. Students get to learn about circuitry as well as experiment with making their own flashlight.

— Jennifer Robertson-Honecker, STEM specialist and associate professor, WVU Extension “Our YouTube channel has many more STEM-related videos and activities as well. We have a STEM playlist that contains more than 20 videos that walk you through step-by-step activities that youths can do with a friend, sibling or parent.”

“During the holidays, children and families face increased stress and overscheduling. One of the best ways to reduce stress and improve physical and mental health is physical activity. Youths need 60 minutes of physical activity per day, which can be spread out throughout the day.

“It can be easier to approach physical activity by reducing sedentary time. After every hour of sitting, get up and move for at least two minutes. Do any type of movement that appeals to you — a yoga pose, a strengthening exercise or cardio. Every minute counts toward the daily goal.

“The best physical activity is the one you enjoy. Children need all three types of activity — exercises to make your heart beat faster, to build muscles and to strengthen bones. Regular physical activity can reduce stress and chronic diseases like diabetes and obesity, strengthen bones and improve academic performance.

“We have a webpage on the WVU Extension website that covers the importance of keeping children active, as well as some family-friendly ideas to get moving and have fun. There is also a Get Moving playlist on the WVU Extension Family Nutrition Program YouTube channel with at-home exercises for children.” — Kerry Gabbert, Family Nutrition Program assistant professor, WVU Extension

