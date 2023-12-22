Accident on I-79 near Meadowbrook
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An accident involving 2 cars has temporarily stopped movement the Meadowbrook exit of I-79 in Bridgeport.
Officials say fire, EMT, and police responded to the accident and that one person was transported for injuries.
As of 12:55 p.m. officials say they are still in the process of clearing the debris from the road.
This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.
