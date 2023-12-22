Charlotte Lynn Johnson Corley, 73, a resident of Elkins, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, in the peace and comfort of her home. Charlotte was born Thursday, June 22, 1950, in Hendricks, a daughter of the late Donald Johnson and Milda Elizabeth Flynn Johnson. Left to cherish Charlotte’s memory is one sister, Roxanna Watson (Ricky Watson) of Junior, several nieces and nephews, including Mike Johnson, who helped her in many ways over the past few years, two sisters in-law, Mary Johnson and Mary Louk, her special friends that she called her adopted family, Woodie Sites, John and Kendyl Taylor, and their three children Raelyn, Braxton, and Noah that she loved and cared for as her own grandkids, and her church family at Elkins Family Worship Center. Preceding Charlotte in death besides her parents was her precious daughter, Sonya New, husband, Michael Corley, two sisters, Sharon Johnson Simmons and Patricia Johnson Simmons, and two brothers, Jeffrey Johnson and Donald Johnson. Charlotte attended the schools of Tucker County. Although she worked different jobs, she felt her life’s purpose was to care for her daughter Sonya as her main caretaker. Charlotte was a Pentecostal by faith and was a faithful member of the Elkins Family Worship Center where she enjoyed singing in the choir and fellowshipping with her church family. Special thanks are extended to her medical care teams, the ushers and safety teams that helped her in and out of church every Sunday, her close friend Janice Taylor, and her friends and family that helped make her life more comfortable since her illness. Charlotte’s request for cremation was honored. A graveside memorial service will be held at Mountain State Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at 12 noon. Reverend Jamie Estep will officiate, and interment will follow. Memorial contributions can be made to the Elkins Family Worship Center; P.O. Box 2, Elkins, WV 26241, or Fresenius Dialysis Center; 100 Main St. Elkins, WV 26241. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Charlotte Lynn Johnson Corley. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

