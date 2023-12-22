Charter schools enrollment surging

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Charter schools have only been around in West Virginia for two years. However, their numbers are skyrocketing, with an 80% increase in enrollment. Currently, Currently, 2,270 students attend five Charter schools, up from 1,248 last year. James Paul of the West Virginia Professional Charter School Board thinks uniqueness sets their schools apart

“Charter schools are able to be innovative, and they’re able to they benefit from increased autonomy. Increased flexibility in exchange for increased accountability. I think this is something parents are recognizing as a really good option for their kids,” said James Paul, Executive Director of the West Virginia Professional Charter School Board.

Charter schools are funded by the state, and they must meet standardized testing standards. Nevertheless, they operate under many non-traditional educational norms designed to try and separate them from regular k-12 centers of learning.

“They’re allowed to have longer school days; they’re allowed to recruit different types of teachers that have different types of accreditation. I mentioned there have been different academic themes, curriculum, methods of instructions,” said Paul.

Charter schools are overseen by the members of the West Virginia Professional Charter Schools Board, all of whom are appointed by the governor.

But two years in Charter schools say they are still battling against stereotypes of what kind of education they provide.

“I would say no one is forced to go to enroll in a charter school. Charter schools are one option, evidently serving a lot of West Virginian families very well. They’re very popular with a lot of families. They might not be the right fit for everyone, and I acknowledge that,” said Paul.

Three more charter schools are set to open in the state in 2024 – including one in Clarksburg- The Clarksburg Classical Academy.

