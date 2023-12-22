Danette Sue Carder, 56, of Clarksburg, passed away at her home on Sunday, November 19, 2023, following a lengthy illness. She was born in Clarksburg on April 13, 1967, a daughter of Daniel and Linda (Underwood) Carder, who survive Stonewood. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her brother, Scott Carder and his wife Lori of Bridgeport; two nephews, Danny and Brandon Carder; a special aunt and uncle, Vernon and Jayne Underwood of Bridgeport; along with several other aunts, uncles, and cousins. Danette was a graduate of R-W High School and Fairmont State College with a degree in Education. She was a school bus driver in Harrison County, and then moved to South Carolina where she drove school bus and also taught History and Civics. She loved her cats, and enjoyed reading, and feeding the birds and squirrels. A private interment was held by the family, and arrangements are under the care of Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport.

