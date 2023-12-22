The importance of having your chimney inspected

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER TRACT, Wv. (WHSV) - Mike Alt, Chief of the Upper Tract Volunteer Fire Department, said it is as important as having smoke detectors or Carbon Monoxide Detectors in your home.

The type of wood someone is using can play a role in how often you should have your chimney inspected.

If you do not have your chimney inspected, debris can build up in your chimney and in the flue, especially if it does not have a top on it, said Alt.

“If you are not looking in through the cleanouts and looking up through them and so forth which can lead to combustible material things can just ignite,” said Alt.

A fire could be started and can cause the loss of a home or business. Alt said they will come out and check to make sure your chimney is safe.

“We will look around where the chimney is located, look at the roofing. We will find out where the clean out spot is.,” said Alt,” We will Now we are not certified in chimney, we only just look to see if it is safe to use wood stoves or oil stoves.”

The more often you have your chimney inspected, the safer it will be, said Alt.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Jim Justice
Gov. Justice declares extended full-day holidays for public employees
Police: guns, narcotics, and stolen UTV found in Halloween home check
Police: guns, narcotics, and stolen UTV found in Halloween home check
Man charged after stealing over $1.3K worth of clothing, trading cards from Target
Man charged after stealing over $1.3K worth of clothing, trading cards from Target
On Dec. 8, Michael John Drake, of St. Albans, caught and released a blue catfish weighing...
Blue catfish state record broken for fourth straight year in West Virginia
Attempted Murder suspect arrested in Fairmont
Attempted Murder suspect arrested in Fairmont

Latest News

File photo: Trump clapping
Lawsuit to remove Trump from West Virginia ballots dismissed
Senator Joe Manchin speaking with 5 News
Senator Joe Manchin introduces student loan legislation
Joe Manchin Student Debt Relief Package
One of the dogs available for adoption at SVASC.
Things to consider when thinking about animal adoption