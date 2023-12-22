Local distillery claims to have created new category of liquor

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Stephen Mann opened Manncave Distillery 5 years ago in Weston, West Virginia. With help from his wife and two kids, the distillery established a name for itself, producing nine products and raking in 27 international awards. However, the Mann family’s newest creation might bring the distillery to new heights. It’s called Ambrosia, something that’s not just new to West Virginia, but new to the world. It started out as a wild idea between Manncave and Spruce Knob Maple and they weren’t sure it would even work.

“I wanted to try to make a product from maple sap, not the maple syrup but the actual sap from the tree,” Mann said. “It’s unrefined sap. It’s a very interesting flavor and I said ‘Well, I want to try this,” and he [maple producer] said, ‘I’m not sure that will work.’ I said, ‘There’s one way to find out.”

The Mann family went to work and within the next 4 months they had their product, but the ambrosia would sit for close to a year awaiting government approval. That’s because it’s made in a way that requires it to be put in a category of its own. It’s not a moonshine, vodka, or whiskey. The Mann family says Ambrosia isn’t like any liquor ever tasted before. Kelly, Mann’s daughter and Director of Marketing at Manncave, says a common description is used to describe their creation.

“A lot of people have said it invokes American breakfast,” Kelly said. Usually, when people say caramel and butterscotch, they tend to be very sweet flavors. When they try Ambrosia, they are expecting something extremely sweet.”

The flavor isn’t the only unique thing about the unique liquor, the process to make it is one of a kind. Mann’s son, Eric, is the distiller. He says time is a big factor in the process.

“It takes much longer,” Eric said. “If I were to compare it to the rum, it’s less volatile fermentation and if I compare it to the corn that we ferment, it takes much longer. The process is a lot more waiting and a lot more patience.”

As for the future of the new West Virginia delicacy, there are a few things working against it. For one, Manncave doesn’t have anymore maple sap. Without it, making any more cases of West Virginia Ambrosia would be impossible. There’s also a bureaucratic barrier they have to cross.

The family’s goal is to have Ambrosia codified into a true West Virginia product, and that starts with sponsorship from state senators.

“I believe it has to be a federal law,” Mann said. “So, it would have to be one of our senators. They would introduce a law to the TTB or ATF and they would create a new category. I guess we would get to define it, we’ve been working on a definition that we would like to have. We would want 51% of more maple sap to be called Ambrosia and using West Virginia maple.”

If the federal process works out, Mann confidently feels West Virginia Ambrosia will embody the spirit of the state.

“Good luck competing with that,” Mann said.

So far, Ambrosia is only available at Manncave distillery in Weston. If you’re interested in getting some, you may want to move quickly because fewer than 60 cases remain.

