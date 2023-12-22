Main Street Fairmont hosts local artisans for Christmas weekend shopping

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - For people looking to do some last-minute Christmas shopping, Main Street Fairmont is hosting a variety of local vendors.

Downtown Fairmont is hosting multiple pop-up shops through the holidays.

Evan Chapman the co-owner of Loving WV is running the shop on Monroe Street with a couple of other vendors Saturday.

“All things West Virginia and Appalachia -- if you have somebody in your family interested in that we have something for them here,” said Chapman.

Fairmont’s annual Feast of the 7 Fishes was held here earlier this month.

Main Street Fairmont’s Executive Director Alex Petry says thousands were in attendance.

Petry says it was such a success they helped vendors set up shop downtown so more people could have the opportunity to visit.

“If you missed out on the hometown holiday celebration, or you just have some last-minute Christmas shopping, or just want something to do as we approach Christmas, there’s a lot to do in downtown Fairmont,” said Petry.

Another unique event is being held on Adam Street. 228 Gallery is hosting its first juried exhibition until 10 p.m. Friday.

228 Gallery owner Jared Tadlock says it features a variety of artists from all over West Virginia and even the Pittsburgh area.

“With this being our first juried exhibition here, we weren’t really sure what we were going to get submitted, but we have some great 3-dimensional work, we have photographs, mixed media, really the full spectrum of art,” said Tadlock.

More pop-up shops from local artisans can be found on Adam Street at Veteran’s Square.

Dan Swiger, local potter says it’s been great seeing the community working together and supporting one another this time of year.

“There’s been a lot of partnerships going on in downtown Fairmont, from the owners of Veteran’s Square, to the 10 artisans that are in our space, we’re just really pleased to be part of the Christmas season in downtown Fairmont and we’re really pleased to be part of the bigger partnerships that are going on that are making such an impact,” said Swiger.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.