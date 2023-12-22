Man charged after stabbing woman and then himself

RANDOLPH, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was charged with Malicious Assault after stabbing a woman and himself in a home in Randolph County.

On December 17, 2023, police responded to a report of a stabbing.

Court documents say that the responding officer was informed before arrival on scene that a Randolph man, Mark Rhodes, had stabbed a woman at a home in the area of Conrad street, and then stabbed himself.

Police detained Rhodes and noted that his chest and arms were covered with blood and he had a laceration on his chest.

Both Rhodes and the woman were transported by EMS for their injuries.

Police spoke to a teenager who witnessed the incident. Court documents say the teenager confirmed Rhodes was not staying at the home at the time, and was allowed onto the property by the homeowner.

After he and the woman got into an argument, the witness said he pulled her in for what looked like a hug, before stabbing her in the back.

The teenager pushed Rhodes away from the woman, and then he stabbed himself in the chest.

After Rhodes stabbed himself, the woman and the teenager ran out of the house and went to a neighbor for help.

Rhodes remained in the house until he was detained.

Rhodes is currently being held at TVRJ on a bond of $100,000.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.