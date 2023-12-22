Man charged after stabbing woman and then himself

Man charged after stabbing woman and then himself
Man charged after stabbing woman and then himself(WV DOC)
By Frank Egan
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANDOLPH, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was charged with Malicious Assault after stabbing a woman and himself in a home in Randolph County.

On December 17, 2023, police responded to a report of a stabbing.

Court documents say that the responding officer was informed before arrival on scene that a Randolph man, Mark Rhodes, had stabbed a woman at a home in the area of Conrad street, and then stabbed himself.

Police detained Rhodes and noted that his chest and arms were covered with blood and he had a laceration on his chest.

Both Rhodes and the woman were transported by EMS for their injuries.

Police spoke to a teenager who witnessed the incident. Court documents say the teenager confirmed Rhodes was not staying at the home at the time, and was allowed onto the property by the homeowner.

After he and the woman got into an argument, the witness said he pulled her in for what looked like a hug, before stabbing her in the back.

The teenager pushed Rhodes away from the woman, and then he stabbed himself in the chest.

After Rhodes stabbed himself, the woman and the teenager ran out of the house and went to a neighbor for help.

Rhodes remained in the house until he was detained.

Rhodes is currently being held at TVRJ on a bond of $100,000.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Jim Justice
Gov. Justice declares extended full-day holidays for public employees
Police: guns, narcotics, and stolen UTV found in Halloween home check
Police: guns, narcotics, and stolen UTV found in Halloween home check
Man charged after stealing over $1.3K worth of clothing, trading cards from Target
Man charged after stealing over $1.3K worth of clothing, trading cards from Target
On Dec. 8, Michael John Drake, of St. Albans, caught and released a blue catfish weighing...
Blue catfish state record broken for fourth straight year in West Virginia
Attempted Murder suspect arrested in Fairmont
Attempted Murder suspect arrested in Fairmont

Latest News

Police lights
Accident on I-79 near Meadowbrook
File photo: Trump clapping
Lawsuit to remove Trump from West Virginia ballots dismissed
Senator Joe Manchin speaking with 5 News
Senator Joe Manchin introduces student loan legislation
Joe Manchin Student Debt Relief Package