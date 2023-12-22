Marion County Man charged when police find fentanyl under mattress

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man named Chevy Ramsey is being charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver after police searched his home and found foil packages of fentanyl/heroin under a mattress in his home.

Police responded to multiple drug complaints about a home in Paw Paw Manor in Marion County.

Police spoke to a resident of the home, who confirmed some of the details of the complaints, and allowed police to search her home, informing them that three other people were in the home at the time.

Court documents say police began their search by detaining the three other people in the home, including Chevy Ramsey and two other people who are not named in the report.

Police say that upon searching the bedroom where Ramsey was found, police found multiple foil packages of fentanyl/heroin and digital scales.

Witnesses on scene said Ramsey had shoved the packages under the mattress when police were seen approaching the house.

In the same area, police found white oval tablets marked “L484″, which police say are uncontrolled tablets.

Chevy Ramsey is being held at NCRJ.

