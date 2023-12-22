Mild Christmas weekend, then rain next week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will start the Christmas weekend with mild temperatures and partly cloudy skies. As for when rain chances will return, find out in the video above!

A high-pressure system in eastern Canada will keep West Virginia under a dry air mass today, so while skies will be cloudy during the afternoon and evening hours, temperatures will still be on the mild side, in the low-50s, and winds will be light. So this afternoon will be mild and quiet. Overnight, skies will be cloudy, with light winds and lows in the mid-30s, much warmer than the past few mornings. Then tomorrow afternoon, a disturbance that started in Texas a couple of days back will lift moisture into the Mid-Atlantic region, resulting in a few isolated showers during the afternoon and evening. Not much rain is expected (less than 0.1″), and aside from those showers, most of our region will see cloudy, quiet conditions. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the 50s. By Sunday, any leftover showers should push out during the morning hours, leaving cloudy skies and highs in the 50s during the afternoon.

By Christmas day, southeasterly winds will lift enough warm air into West Virginia to raise temperatures into the 60s in some areas, well above average for this time of year. So go enjoy the nice weather if you can. Then on Christmas night into Tuesday morning, a line of steady rain will lift into the Appalachian and Mid-Atlantic regions, as a low-pressure system makes its way into the eastern US. So expect a soggy Christmas night. Scattered rain showers will continue throughout the day, and we’ll see rain chances on Wednesday. Towards the end of the week, a cool air mass from Canada will bring moisture and colder temperatures into our region, which may mean rain and snow showers in some areas. All the while, temperatures will drop into the 40s by the end of the week. In short, the holiday weekend will be cloudy and mild, and after Christmas day, rain chances return.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Mostly cloudy skies. High: 53.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy skies. Low: 27.

Saturday: Overcast skies, with a slight chance of an isolated shower. High: 54.

Sunday: Cloudy skies in the morning, then sunshine during the afternoon hours. High: 54.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.