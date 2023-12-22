Mylan Park host’s Holiday Shootout

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -“When I first got here, I noticed that Morgantown was lacking a gym and with Bob Huggins, Rod Thorn, and then Jerry West. It’s almost like, this is a basketball community, how come you all don’t have a five-court facility and our board was able to build this facility. And this is just one of the many tournaments we’re trying to put on again to just build this basketball community. That way kids don’t have to drive to Washington D.C or Ohio, Pennsylvania just to play in a simple basketball tournament.”

It’s no secret that the love for the game of basketball runs deep in Morgantown and Derek Goode, who’s a Sports Coordinator at Mylan Park Sports Complex has seen it first hand. This evening the love and appreciation for the sport; will be tied with everyone’s love for Christmas and the holiday season. At the Mylan Sports Complex this evening, the Middle School Basketball Holiday Shootout will take place. Four Middle Schools from throughout the state will compete in a Holiday Tournament, in order to further push the basketball agenda within the Morgantown area. This is the first year, in what hopes to be an annual event, and officials like Goode are hoping this event will be a gift that keeps on giving.

" When we built this gym our goal was just to give really the middle school teams around this area a place to play, and also kids a place to just come and shoot. Like a lot of times children, and dads and moms look for just gyms to go to, to train your child and more than likely have to go to an elementary or middle school and sometimes those places aren’t as accessible as this place. So, this has really been a blessing to the community, I’ve been blessed to be a part of this.”

While the holiday shootout is the main event for this weekend, Mylan Park is continuously looking for ways to get better and improve for the future.

“Right now we’re pushing our my park membership; and our my park membership gets you access to this facility and also gives you access to the aquatic center as well. We’re currently in the process of building a weight room as well, so that should be done most likely late winter, 2024.”

The holiday’s are definitely a time to be around loved ones and reflect, but it’s also a time to come together as a community in order to develop comradery of shared interests in a safe, fun, environment.

“Morgantown is a very diverse community and people just forget that when they come here. And basketball, volleyball, indoor soccer, pickle ball has just brought almost everybody into the gym and I’m kind of just excited for the future of this place. Lot of projects happening here, but it’s all just to better the community, get these kids in the gym, get them off of their phones and really just create a safe environment, where parents feel comfortable dropping off their kids. They’re getting a workout, they’re having fun, and that’s what Mylan Park is all about.”

If you have any questions about the Holiday Shootout or just want to know what else is going on at Mylan Park you can visit their website at Mylanpark.com or give them a call at 304-973-9733

