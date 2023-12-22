Opal M. Menear, 98, of Bridgeport, passed away Thursday evening, December 21, 2023, at her home. She was born in Elkins on September 15, 1925, a daughter of the late Christos Manolidis and Florence Madeline (Lloyd) Manolidis. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul James Menear of Grafton, on April 14, 1999, whom she married on June 25, 1956. She is survived by her two daughters, Sandra Miller and her husband JB of Ashland, KY; and Teresa Williams of Sterling, VA; three grandchildren, Stephanie Williams of Sterling, VA; Jason Burchett and his wife Tiffany of Union, KY; and Jessica Patrino and her husband Joel of Morganton, NC; and two great-grandchildren, Lilly and Charlie Burchett of Union, KY; and several nieces and nephews. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family, having been preceded in death by three brothers, Paul, Jim, and George Manolidis; and her sister, Eva Stalnaker. Opal was a graduate of Elkins High School and retired from C & P Telephone Company in Clarksburg, and was a member of the Telephone Company Pioneers of America. She was an avid animal lover and adored her three cats, Gracie, Malibu, and Sweetie Pie. She had been an active volunteer at the Humane Society Thrift Store in Clarksburg. Condolences to the Menear Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to be made in Opal’s memory to the Humane Society of Harrison County, P.O. Box 4397, Clarksburg, WV 26302. Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Thursday, December 28, 2023, from 11 a.m. – 12 Noon, where services will be held at 12 Noon with Pastor Cindy Riffle presiding. Interment will follow in Bridgeport Cemetery. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

