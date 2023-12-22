Patty Lovond Morris Layfield, 89, of Clarksburg, WV passed away on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at the United Hospital Center.

She was born in Clarksburg on March 28, 1934 a daughter of the late Slaithel and Freeda Palmer Morris.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George L. Layfield on July 16, 2004.

Surviving are two sons, Steven Layfield and Kevin Layfield both of Liberty Addition; one daughter, Stephanie Hamilton of Liberty Addition; two grandchildren, J.R. Hamilton and his wife Erica and their children, Will and Gia of Raleigh, NC and Jessica Nutter and her husband Robbie and their children Kaylee Daugherty and Kaden Nutter of St. Albans.

Patty was a 1952 graduate of Victory High School and was formerly a Packer with Hazel Atlas Glass Factory. She enjoyed scrap-booking, knitting, reading and loved spending time with her friends. She was a lifetime member of Liberty United Methodist Church where she was also a Trustee.

Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 from 12:00 to 1:00 pm, where funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm with Pastor Ed Hardman officiating. Interment will be in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.

Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

