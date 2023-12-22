Temperatures increase through Christmas Day, then rain cools us off for the rest of the week

This Christmas may make it to the top 10 warmest on record.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Friday’s temperatures underperformed, but that won’t stop the rest of the weekend from getting slightly warmer each day. Christmas will be the warmest day of the next week for the lowlands, with many areas forecasted into the low 60s. A weak disturbance passing over us on Saturday will dapple the area with light rain showers, but for most of the day, expect cloudy conditions. Skies clear Sunday afternoon before increasing again Christmas morning ahead of more robust rain showers Christmas evening. That rain will last through the remainder of the week, eventually turning to light snow as temperatures drop through Friday. As it stands now, the snow does not look to be a significant accumulation system, but we’ll be keeping our eye on it as things can still change over the next week.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Jim Justice
Gov. Justice declares extended full-day holidays for public employees
On Dec. 8, Michael John Drake, of St. Albans, caught and released a blue catfish weighing...
Blue catfish state record broken for fourth straight year in West Virginia
Police: guns, narcotics, and stolen UTV found in Halloween home check
Police: guns, narcotics, and stolen UTV found in Halloween home check
Man charged after stealing over $1.3K worth of clothing, trading cards from Target
Man charged after stealing over $1.3K worth of clothing, trading cards from Target
Local distillery claims to have created new category of liquor
Local distillery claims to have created new category of liquor

Latest News

The holiday weekend planner for Clarksburg between tomorrow and Christmas day.
Mild Christmas weekend, then rain next week
next 3 days
Abnormally warm Christmas Day means precipitation Christmas night will fall as all rain
Expected precipitation in our region over the next five days, between today and Monday,...
Temperatures climb as we approach the holidays
next 3 days
Temperatures steadily rise through Christmas; rain showers likely Christmas night