Temperatures increase through Christmas Day, then rain cools us off for the rest of the week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Friday’s temperatures underperformed, but that won’t stop the rest of the weekend from getting slightly warmer each day. Christmas will be the warmest day of the next week for the lowlands, with many areas forecasted into the low 60s. A weak disturbance passing over us on Saturday will dapple the area with light rain showers, but for most of the day, expect cloudy conditions. Skies clear Sunday afternoon before increasing again Christmas morning ahead of more robust rain showers Christmas evening. That rain will last through the remainder of the week, eventually turning to light snow as temperatures drop through Friday. As it stands now, the snow does not look to be a significant accumulation system, but we’ll be keeping our eye on it as things can still change over the next week.

