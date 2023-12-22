Things to consider when thinking about animal adoption

LYNDHURST, Va. (WHSV) - While adopting a pet can bring more joy to your home, it is important to remember that it is a big decision that requires thought and preparation.

The Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center is hosting an adoption event on December 23 at the shelter, they will be open at 9 a.m.

“It is our clear the shelter event so we go all day until almost all of our animals are gone or they are gone,” said Maliah Carroll, Outreach Coordinator with Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center

The adoption fees will be waived for the event, and Carroll said the upfront fee can get in the way of some people choosing to adopt.

“A lot of people can afford to take care of the animal, feed, give all the love needed, but sometimes that upfront fee gets in the way,” said Carroll.

While waving the fee makes it easier to adopt, it is important to remember that not every home may be ready for a new pet. Carroll said SVASC vets out potential adopters and look for different requirements, like having other animals in the house updated on vaccinations.

“We also make sure you know it is an animal that is appropriate for you household, In terms of if you are renting we check in with the landlord to make sure it is okay for that animal to be at that residence,” said Carroll.

If you are thinking of adopting, make sure you research different breeds you are interested in.

“Different breeds require needs. So you might have an animal that is really high energy or can jump really high or just because of their breed might have a really high play drive so those are just some things to consider,” said Carroll.

Carroll said some of the older animals can be harder to adopt out as well as certain breeds.

“Animals who might need some extra attention or attentiveness you know they might now be good with other animals, other dogs or with certain scenarios, so definitely those animals can be a little trickier,” said Carroll.

It is important to make sure everyone in the household, humans and other pets are on the same page before bringing another animal home, said Carroll. This will help make the adoption a successful one.

