Travis Kelce Wanted to Play Basketball at WVU

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kansas City Chiefs Tight End, Travis Kelce wanted to play basketball at West Virginia. Kelce said on a recent podcast that when he was choosing to play football or basketball in college, he was considering West Virginia for basketball due to his respect for Coach Bob Huggins: “I fell in love with how Coach Huggins ran his program and knew he was kind of a coach that I would respect and want to play for.”

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.