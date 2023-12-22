Travis Kelce Wanted to Play Basketball at WVU

“I wanted to play for Coach Huggins”
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) signals a first down against the Green Bay...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) signals a first down against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023 in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)(Mike Roemer | AP)
By WDTV News Staff and Harrison Klopp
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:52 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kansas City Chiefs Tight End, Travis Kelce wanted to play basketball at West Virginia. Kelce said on a recent podcast that when he was choosing to play football or basketball in college, he was considering West Virginia for basketball due to his respect for Coach Bob Huggins: “I fell in love with how Coach Huggins ran his program and knew he was kind of a coach that I would respect and want to play for.”

