Two-vehicle accident in Marion County
One patient transported to hospital
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:04 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - This evening a two-vehicle accident occurred on Chestnut St in Marion County.
According to the Marion County emergency service, one patient has been transported to the hospital.
The Farmington, Monongah, and Worthington Fire Departments all responded along with the Marion County Sheriffs Department.
Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.