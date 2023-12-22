Two-vehicle accident in Marion County

One patient transported to hospital
Car Crash
Car Crash(KTTC)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:04 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - This evening a two-vehicle accident occurred on Chestnut St in Marion County.

According to the Marion County emergency service, one patient has been transported to the hospital.

The Farmington, Monongah, and Worthington Fire Departments all responded along with the Marion County Sheriffs Department.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Jim Justice
Gov. Justice declares extended full-day holidays for public employees
Attempted Murder suspect arrested in Fairmont
Attempted Murder suspect arrested in Fairmont
Woman charged after allegedly attempting to sell meth to feed child
Woman charged after allegedly attempting to sell meth to feed child
Man charged after stealing over $1.3K worth of clothing, trading cards from Target
Man charged after stealing over $1.3K worth of clothing, trading cards from Target
A mammoth tusk was found at the Freedom Mine in North Dakota.
Coal miners discover 7-foot-long mammoth tusk

Latest News

Local distillery claims to have created new category of liquor
Local distillery claims to have created new category of liquor
Kayla Smith's Thursday Evening Forecast | December 21, 2023
Ask The Expert: Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Dec. 21
$75K winning lottery ticket sold in Philippi