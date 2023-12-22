Walter Lee Bleigh Jr., 68, of Buckhannon, passed away on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at St. Joseph Hospital in Buckhannon.

Walter was born in Weston on September 9, 1955, a son of Agnes Marie Pugh Bleigh of Buckhannon and the late Walter Lee Bleigh Sr. In addition to his father, Walter was preceded in death by one nephew, Brian Bleigh.

On June 27, 1981, Walter married the love of his life, Ruth Ann Williams. Together they shared the joys of marriage for over 42 years and she will miss him dearly. Their loving bond and shared life were testaments to Walter’s kind-hearted spirit and his dedication to his family, which was paramount in his life.

Forever cherishing their memories of Walter’s comical and trustworthy nature are his wife, Ruth Bleigh; mother, Agnes Pugh Bleigh; two children: Misty Bleigh and companion, Jonah Gorin, and Clarissa Ringer and husband, Adam, all of Buckhannon; seven grandchildren: Elijah and Emily Sharp, Ben Upton, and Graden, Aria, Zaylee Faye, and Adam “AJ’ Benjamin Ringer Jr.; three siblings: Donna Williams and husband, Cary Lee, of Weston, Kenny Bleigh of Ireland, and Pam Mueller and husband, Wolf, of Elkins; and several nieces and nephews.

Walter graduated from Lewis County High School in 1975 and began his career in the auto body repair industry. He later became an auto insurance adjuster, a job he performed diligently until his retirement. Walter was a man of many passions. He was a faithful member of Good Hope Tabernacle in Buckhannon, where he found solace and community. He had a deep love for the outdoors, often finding peace and tranquility in hunting, fishing, camping, and riding four-wheelers. Walter was also known for his love of road trips and watching Westerns on TV, which provided him with countless hours of entertainment and joy. However, Walter’s greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren, which he did at every opportunity. His calm, kind, and humorous demeanor will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, December 23, 2023. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Holly Hoover officiating. Interment will follow at Peterson Cemetery in Weston.

We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Walter Lee Bleigh Jr. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV)

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.