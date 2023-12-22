Zoo welcomes pair of critically endangered Amur tiger brothers

The animal care team said the brothers have distinct markings to identify them.
The animal care team said the brothers have distinct markings to identify them.(Photos by Michael Durham, courtesy of the Oregon Zoo.)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (Gray News) - Amur tiger brothers have joined the Oregon Zoo’s family.

Brothers Luka and Dmitri were welcomed to the zoo this week.

According to the zoo, the 18-month-old big cats are settling in well and have already begun venturing outside to explore.

“We’re so happy to have Luka and Dmitri here,” said Amy Hash, who oversees the zoo’s tiger habitat. “They’re curious and playful and seem to be enjoying their new surroundings. Luka is calm and sweet, and Dmitri is a bit feistier.”

The tigers were born in North Dakota in 2022.

The animal care team said the brothers look very similar but the easiest way to tell them apart is by their distinct markings.

“Tiger stripes are unique to each individual, similar to our fingerprints,” Hash said.

Amur tigers are at serious risk of extinction, with only around 500 believed to remain in their native range.

The Oregon Zoo has been a Tiger Conservation Campaign partner since 2012, supporting efforts to restore tiger populations.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Jim Justice
Gov. Justice declares extended full-day holidays for public employees
On Dec. 8, Michael John Drake, of St. Albans, caught and released a blue catfish weighing...
Blue catfish state record broken for fourth straight year in West Virginia
Police: guns, narcotics, and stolen UTV found in Halloween home check
Police: guns, narcotics, and stolen UTV found in Halloween home check
Man charged after stealing over $1.3K worth of clothing, trading cards from Target
Man charged after stealing over $1.3K worth of clothing, trading cards from Target
Local distillery claims to have created new category of liquor
Local distillery claims to have created new category of liquor

Latest News

Accident on I-79 near Meadowbrook
Man charged after stabbing woman and then himself
Charter schools have only been around in West Virginia for two years. However, their numbers...
Charter schools enrollment surging
Charter schools enrollment surging
Republican Moore Capito resigns from West Virginia Legislature to focus on governor's race