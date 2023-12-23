Celebration of Lights takes over Morris Park

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - As Christmas is near residents in Fairmont are taking a little cruise to get into the yuletide spirit. The Celebration of Lights was once again putting Fairmont in the holiday spirit.

The local Rotary is in year 16 presenting this display, as cars from all over the region made their way to Morris Park.

“What we see in person as people drive through our booth and tell us how it’s become an annual event for their family,” said Rotary President Jim Chadwell.

“Family coming in from other areas and states and the messages we get on social media that this is an event.”

Last year 22,000 people came through Morris Park to take in the light displays and every single one is sponsored by something or someone.

“We have more people that sponsor displays then we do corporations in honor of a past loved one,” Chadwell said.

“In honor of grandchildren. In memory of some family member and they like seeing those names and I think in a small community like this people drive through and they say I know that name and I know that name.”

This event will continue at Morris Park until December 29. Chadwell says driving through is not the only way to view it.

“Every Wednesday in December we have a walker night, so there is only one left for people that like to do that. People can park at the credit union on top of the corridor and the Marion County Transit Authority busses take people throughout the park so that people can walk throughout the park.”

People from many organizations help make this possible. Which is why it is so special.

“Last year we were able to give The United Way 60,000 dollars which in Fairmont, West Virginia I think is a big number,” said Chadwell. We tell people it’s all for The United Way. People should come and it’s a way to give to The United Way.”

