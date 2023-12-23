Holiday shopping procrastinators flock to Meadowbrook Mall for Super Saturday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Christmas is right around the corner, and if you don’t have your shopping done, you aren’t alone.

Super Saturday welcomes the rush of last-minute shoppers. The National Retail Federation says nearly 142 million people will be browsing for the perfect gift.

Shopper Hayden Smith says he procrastinates every year because last minute shopping is the norm in his family.

“My family -- there’s probably a good 10 or 12 of them, counting grandparents,” says Smith. “I’ve got six brothers and three sisters, so there’s a lot of us.”

Meanwhile, other shoppers get their gifts months in advance. Breeana Johnson says it’s unlike her to shop so last minute.

“This is new for me this year,” says Johnson. “We did a little traveling in the month of December that was kind of last minute, so it just pushed my timeline.”

Unlike Smith, Johnson is finishing up shopping for two people.

This year, Super Saturday is the second busiest shopping day of the year, just behind Black Friday.

Stores like Target, Ulta, JCPenney, Kohl’s, and even Lowe’s all have markdowns. Boscov’s even has gift wrapping stations for those who need to get gifts under the tree as soon as possible.

Both Smith and Johnson have some words of wisdom for other last minute shoppers out there.

“If you know how to online shop, it’d probably be pretty smart,” says Smith. “Don’t procrastinate like I do.”

“Just be patient, because everyone’s in the same boat,” says Johnson. “Just be patient with the people that are working, be kind, and make sure and say Merry Christmas when you’re done.”

For anyone who still needs to wrap up their shopping, the Meadowbrook Mall is open until 10 p.m. on Saturday. It will be open from 8a.m.-6p.m. on Christmas Eve, and closed on Christmas Day.

