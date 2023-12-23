Last minute shoppers at Mulberry Lane

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With Christmas just 2 days away, shoppers are finishing up their Christmas lists. We talked with a local store owner to see why it is important to stay open until the holidays.

Mulberry Lane has gifts for all ages for children, men, and women.

During the holidays, they offer free gift wrapping for those who may be running behind.

Normally Black Friday and the Saturday after is quite busy, but this year Christmas weekend has been the busiest time of the season with last minute shoppers.

Co-owner Tina Salmans expressed how women are late shoppers just as much as the men because we all have busy lives.

“The last minute shopping I think is fabulous, I love being here for that. It is like when you feel that Christmas spirit, everybody is in the Christmas mood whether they wanted to be or not. You know, a lot of people get in it early like I do and a lot of our shoppers, but a lot of people it takes right up until the holidays and then they are just so happy to be able to come in and get that special gift for somebody, get a gift wrapped, and they are done.” said Tina Salmans, Co-owner of Mulberry Lane Country Store.

Mulberry Lane will be open until 4pm on Christmas Eve for any of those last minute shoppers who still need gifts for friends and loved ones.

