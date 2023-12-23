Live nativity scene brings the spirit of Christmas to life

This live nativity scene is a long-time tradition in the Mid-Ohio Valley.
This live nativity scene is a long-time tradition in the Mid-Ohio Valley.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Grace Baptist Church has been putting on its live nativity scene for almost three decades now.

Live nativity scenes aren’t your everyday nativity scenes. Real people and animals set up outside of the church to recreate the classic scene around the manger. Mary holds her baby, the three wise men stand with their gifts, and sheep, goats, and other animals graze through the hay. Plus a narration of scripture is played over speakers.

Pastor Todd Hill told WTAP that the thing that makes live nativity scenes special is that they feel real.

“A lot of times at Christmas and the romanticism of the story - sometimes we forget not only the poverty and simplicity of it but the reality of it. I mean, babies aren’t supposed to be born and laid in mangers but this one was. It showed the accessibility of the true humility of the king of kings and lord of lords,” he said.

The live nativity scene will be up and running Saturday night too. It lasts from 6:30pm to 8:30pm.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local distillery claims to have created new category of liquor
Local distillery claims to have created new category of liquor
On Dec. 8, Michael John Drake, of St. Albans, caught and released a blue catfish weighing...
Blue catfish state record broken for fourth straight year in West Virginia
Police lights
Accident on I-79 near Meadowbrook
Senator Joe Manchin speaking with 5 News
Senator Joe Manchin introduces student loan legislation
Car Crash
Two-vehicle accident in Marion County

Latest News

Michael Moranelli's Saturday Evening Forecast | December 23rd, 2023
Meadowbrook Mall file photo
Holiday shopping procrastinators flock to Meadowbrook Mall for Super Saturday
Last minute Christmas shopping pkg
Christmas shopping
Last minute shoppers at Mulberry Lane
Morris Park shows Celebration of Lights
Celebration of Lights takes over Morris Park