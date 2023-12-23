Live nativity scene brings the spirit of Christmas to life

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Grace Baptist Church has been putting on its live nativity scene for almost three decades now.

Live nativity scenes aren’t your everyday nativity scenes. Real people and animals set up outside of the church to recreate the classic scene around the manger. Mary holds her baby, the three wise men stand with their gifts, and sheep, goats, and other animals graze through the hay. Plus a narration of scripture is played over speakers.

Pastor Todd Hill told WTAP that the thing that makes live nativity scenes special is that they feel real.

“A lot of times at Christmas and the romanticism of the story - sometimes we forget not only the poverty and simplicity of it but the reality of it. I mean, babies aren’t supposed to be born and laid in mangers but this one was. It showed the accessibility of the true humility of the king of kings and lord of lords,” he said.

The live nativity scene will be up and running Saturday night too. It lasts from 6:30pm to 8:30pm.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.