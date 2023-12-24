BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Chad Andrew Fletcher, 48, went home to be with Jesus on December 22, 2023. Chad was born on December 4, 1975, to his loving parents, Bob and Linda Fletcher of Montana Mines. Chad was born and raised on Bunner’s Ridge in Fairmont. He could be found not too far from there for most of his adult life, as he worked for Ridge Runner, managing and running Gun Runner. Through his job he made numerous friends, especially the Toothman family, who treated him as one of their own. Chad graduated from Calvery Christian School in Fairmont. He furthered his education, graduating from Fairmont State College with a degree in Social Studies Education. He also earned his master’s in ministry from Piedmont Bible College. He spent some time as an Assistant Pastor at Victory Baptist Church in Fairmont as well as Calvary Baptist Church in Reedsville. In his free time, you would often find him playing one of his guitars and singing. Music was always something he enjoyed, and his natural ability to pick up an instrument and play it was admirable. Chad is survived by his wife, Cassandra; his children, Grace, Audrey, Maggie and Logan; his stepchildren, Derek and Brenna; his parents Bob and Linda Fletcher of Fairmont, WV; his brother Rob Fletcher (Adrianna) of Accomac, VA; his sister, Lisa Phillips (Scott) of Morgantown, WV; his grandmother, Luzetta Sleeth of Fairmont, WV; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, from 1:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Wednesday December 27, 2023, from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home. A service will begin at 11:00 am Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home with Pastor Terry Hagedorn officiating, followed by a burial at Montana Mines Cemetery.

